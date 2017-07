Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Greensboro Police were involved in a wreck and chase Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Gate City Boulevard and Aycock Street. Police continued chasing a suspect/s south.

Authorities used a stop stick on Hwy. 220 near Hwy. 62 near the Randolph County line, and the suspect/s was apprehended.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene of the wreck with injuries. No word on extent of injuries.