In Thursday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebel discusses the FBI's tech toy warnings, a viral plane ticket scam and more.
FBI issues privacy warning over tech toys
-
Knowing the best time to buy affordable plane tickets
-
American Airlines cancels plans to expand legroom on its planes
-
Charges expected for American Airlines passenger after disturbance
-
Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray to be new FBI director
-
The most popular hi-tech Mother’s Day gifts
-
-
Married man sends fake plane hijack email to avoid trip with girlfriend
-
Greensboro police issuing warnings to ‘fish game’ operators
-
United Airlines passenger pulled off flight files lawsuit
-
Man kicked off Delta flight after using bathroom before takeoff
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
-
Good Samaritan buys plane ticket for soldier to visit his family for Memorial Day
-
Would-be drunk driver leaves ‘pity’ note on parked car, avoids ticket
-
‘Ball Cap Bandit’ accused of robbing 5 NC banks