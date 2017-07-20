Family says JetBlue removed them from flight after toddler kicked seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A New York woman says her family was removed from a JetBlue flight after her 1-year-old daughter kicked the seat in front of her.

On July 2, Mandy Ifrah and her husband, Tamir Raanan, were heading home to New York with their three children after attending a wedding, WPLG reports. During the flight, Ifrah's youngest daughter, Eden, began kicking a passenger's seat.

The mother apologized to the passenger before the rider changed seats.

That's when Ifrah says a flight attendant walked over and asked her family to exit the plane.

While she says they were forced off the plane without any explanation, JetBlue claims the adults were making threats against a customer and were "not removed because of the actions of their children."

JetBlue released a statement on the incident:

"After a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airport's team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation, The customers refused repeated requests and our crew members deplaned the entire aircraft. Law enforcement escorted them out of the gate area and we provided a refund."

The family claims when they arrived the next morning for their flight, a JetBlue representative told them that they were banned from all future flights while the incident is under investigation.

The family has asked for an apology from the airline.

Part of the exchange with the flight attendant in the plane was captured on video: