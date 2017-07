Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A taste of New York in North Carolina.

A family from Long Island is bringing their bagels to Greensboro.

Last month, they opened My Bagels and More and it's been an instant hit with customers.

They bake more than a dozen different flavors and top them with custom made cream cheeses and butters.

Or if you're really hungry, you can order one of their piled high bagelwiches.

FOX8 Foodie takes you on a tour.