Elderly woman dragged 20 feet after carjacking outside Florida church

Two men were charged Thursday after the carjacking of a 93-year-old woman outside a DeLand church, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The woman was in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Catholic Church Thursday morning when two men walked up to her and took her keys. When she tried to stop them, grabbing the steering wheel, they drove off and dragged her 20 feet, authorities said.

Authorities arrived and chased the suspects, David Leo Perkins III, 21, and Darius Matthews, 20 who crashed the woman’s car about a mile away. Both were uninjured.

The elderly woman had some minor cuts and bruises but was OK.

