Eden police searching for missing man

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are searching for a man who was last seen on July 15.

Phillip Ray Wood Jr., 55, was last seen in the afternoon hours of July 15 leaving his home on Merriman Street in a silver 2014 Nissan Murano with North Carolina registration DDR-8190.

Wood was on his way to a job site in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

An investigation revealed Wood never showed up at the job site and has had no contact with family or friends.

Anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts is asked to call Eden police at (336) 623-9755.