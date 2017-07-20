Doctor offers tips for beating the Triad heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The heat is on and people are doing everything they can to beat the heat.

"Best thing is start as early as possible," said landscaper Randy Money, with Custom Yards. "Sometimes we take a wet towel and put it around our neck and sometimes we will leave the vehicle running with the AC on for us to take breaks in."

Doctors say breaks are key.

"People may be doing their normal activities but they are sweating more and their temperature is rising more," said Dr. Jason Mesner, with the Emergency Department at Cone Health's MedCenter in High Point. "Especially when you get above 90-95 degrees, the heat can really raise your core body temp but then the humidity makes it difficult for your body to dissipate the heat the natural way."

Doctors advice during extreme heat take frequent breaks, inside if you can, especially if you are older or younger.