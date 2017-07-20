× Carolina Panthers release OT Michael Oher from team

CHARLOTTE N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have terminated offensive tackle Michael Oher’s contract, the team announced Thursday in a news release obtained by WSOC.

Oher started the first three games of the 2016 season before a concussion caused him to be inactive for the next seven games and placed on injured reserve.

Oher joined the Panthers in 2015 and started all 16 regular season games and three postseason games for a Panthers team that won an NFC Championship and made an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Panthers announce they've released LT Michael Oher. At this point the hope is he just gets healthy. pic.twitter.com/Ihr8NYnXfH — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) July 20, 2017

Oher tweeted Thursday afternoon, “The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it.”

The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it. — Michael Oher (@MichaelOher) July 20, 2017