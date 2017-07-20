× Surry County residents warned of lottery letter scam

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a lottery scam, according to a news release.

Victims receive a mailed letter indicating that the recipient has won $4.5 million from the “BonolotoE.s” or “Bonoloto Int’l LOTTERY PROMOTION PROGRAM.”

The letter directs the recipient to call a telephone number listed to claim the prize. Upon calling the number, the caller will be asked for banking information and requested to send a check for $850 or other amount to cover taxes and other fees.

Surry County authorities warn that is a common scam that appears in many different forms with different names. The scam is perpetrated by a letter, telephone call or email. The Sheriff’s Office advises that these letters and callers can be quite convincing and says that residents should never give banking information to anyone and should never click on any links provided in emails unless they are absolutely certain of the origin of the email.

A copy of a sample scam letter is here.