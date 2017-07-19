Woman creates Kombucha through community kitchen in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Maggie Infield has been making a fermented tea called Kombucha for about two years.

Hooked on its health benefits and bubbly taste, she had more tea than she could drink.

So, the stay-at-home mom started giving some away.

"My family was drinking it and friends were drinking it and saying you should sell that," she said. "But you know, I didn't have a place like this kitchen to make this product."

That is, until now.

Infield is one of 16 entrepreneurs, selected to participate in Kitchen Connects Greensboro.

It's a unique program that brings together food safety and small business training classes with the city's first shared-use kitchens.

For ten bucks an hour, local food entrepreneurs can use the kitchen to prepare their low-risk food items like teas, hummus, and marinades.