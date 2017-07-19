× Winston-Salem police investigating homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man.

Officers went to 133 Columbine Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday and found Jack Eugene Atkins deceased inside the apartment, according to a press release. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators say Atkins sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and blunt force trauma. His next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is in the early stages and information is limited.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.