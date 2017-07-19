Waterspout causes minor damage at NC coast after coming onshore as tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURF CITY, N.C. -- A waterspout that came ashore as a tornado caused minor damage in Surf City Wednesday morning, according to WECT.

The National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout came ashore as a tornado with winds up to 70 mph just before noon.

The tornado moved over a house on the beach, crossed South Ocean Boulevard and then dissipated, WECT reports.

Andrew Kirsch was at the beach when the waterspout formed and shared video of it with FOX8 Wednesday afternoon.

Kirsch's video has already been viewed more than 2,400 times on Facebook.