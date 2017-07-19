× Suspected drunk driver crashes car into Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested after crashing his car into a home in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the 800 block of Old Hollow Road around 12:53 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers learned that Travis Leon Robertson was operating a car when it left the roadway and crashed into the side of the house.

The home was not occupied at the time and Robertson was not injured.

He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign.

Robertson was released on a written promise to appear.