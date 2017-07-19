Student behind ex-girlfriend’s graded breakup letter suspended from school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old University of Central Florida student who tweeted a photo of the corrections he made to a four-page apology letter from his ex-girlfriend has been suspended from the school, WFTV reports.

In February, Nick Lutz tweeted photos of the letter with the caption, “When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade.

Now, the university is suspending Lutz, saying that his actions violated two portions of the university’s code of conduct: disruption and cyberbullying.

Lutz is appealing the school’s decision, claiming its a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.

“That should really, fundamentally, concern people. Not only those who are students but people who believe in the idea of freedom of expression,” said attorney Jacob Stuart.

The tweet received 121,000 retweets and 338,000 likes.