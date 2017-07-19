× Self-described drug dealer turns himself in — by accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Don’t you just hate it when you’re reporting a crime to your local sheriff’s office — only to be busted yourself?

That’s what happened to David Blackmon, who identifies himself as a drug dealer.

Over the weekend, he called the sheriff’s office in Okaloosa County, Florida, to report that someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash — and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.

Then he made the responding deputy’s job even easier.

The deputy found cocaine still in the car, a crack pipe on the car floor, and a crack rock on the center console.

Officials charged Blackmon with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.