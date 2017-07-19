× Police find woman who went missing after leaving Winston-Salem hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have found 36-year-old Kristen Heath Gibson of Elkin in good health after she went missing six days ago, according to a press release.

Gibson’s family said she was last heard from on July 13, which was the day she was discharged from Forsyth Medical Center on Silas Creek Parkway near Hanes Mall.

The woman reportedly told family members she was trying to get a ride back home to Elkin.