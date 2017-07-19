Piedmont-based women’s football team moves to competitive league play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Football for the ladies.

The Carolina Phoenix is a football team based here in the Piedmont Triad and this year they moved up to a more competitive league with teams all over the country from New York to Miami to Vegas and even in Canada.

Many of the ladies played sports growing up, but this tough sport has been a new experience and they've taken on the challenge as a family.

"They're like my sisters", says co-owner and player Maria Ormond. "We bicker we fuss we fight we get mad at each other we fuss and cuss at each other but at the end of the day you better not say anything bad about them because you're going to have how many on the sidelines coming after you."

The team finished the season with only 21 players so they're looking to add more next season.

