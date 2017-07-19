Boy finds message in a bottle at NC beach, searches for sender

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A 10-year-old North Carolina boy found a message in a bottle during a recent visit to Atlantic Beach, and now he’s using Facebook to search for the woman who wrote it.

Wyatt was with his family when he found the bottle, which washed up on shore.

The note inside read, “Hi, I’m Madelyn, I’m sending this letter from the coast of North Carolina, USA. I would be very happy to hear back from you. Please call or text (number) if you receive this.”

Wyatt called the number and his mom, Jenny, said they reached a man who said he’s had the number for five years and didn’t know a Madelyn, WTVD reports.

The family said they were shocked to learn just how long the message had been out there waiting to be found. So in an attempt to find Madelyn, his mom posted the message and a picture of Wyatt holding the bottle on Facebook.

The post has more than 6,000 shares and 1,600 likes.