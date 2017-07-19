More than 500 jobs need to be filled at Triad schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 200 jobs still need to be filled before school starts in Forsyth County and staff believe they can get it done.

"We spend the entire summer just restaffing," said Kathy Furr, with Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools. "We have applicants coming from North Carolina, a lot of people from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other states having a surplus of teachers."

Furr says they need to fill elementary education positions, special education positions and a number of math teachers. "We also need maintenance workers, skilled electricians, HVAC, plumbers, some roofers and groundskeepers."

According to the Guilford County school system website, they have to fill more than 330 similar positions.

“Our goal is to have every teaching position filled by the first day of school, and for the past 10 years we have achieved that goal," said Dr. Shirley Morrison, Guilford County Schools chief human resources officer. "Our staff is busy interviewing highly-qualified educators throughout the summer and finding them the ideal positions within the district to best serve students.”

With state budget cuts, luring teachers can be tough but the larger school districts are able to offer teachers more.

"We have a local teacher supplement," Furr said. "So teachers get paid a regular supplement plus we offer a local supplement as well."

Both school systems also need bus drivers and cafeteria staff. You can apply on each school system's website.