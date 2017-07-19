× Man reportedly struck, killed by lightning in NC

SANFORD, N.C. — A man was reportedly struck and killed by lightning in North Carolina on Tuesday

The deadly incident happened in Sanford, WTVD reports. A neighbor, Terill Jackson, said he saw a man’s body underneath a tree after what he called a fierce thunderstorm around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was identified by a family friend as David Everette, a father of two teenagers who also had a third child on the way.

Everette was trying to run to the store when the storm hit but did not make it, said the friend, Al Smith, who is also a local pastor. He said Everette tried to seek shelter under an oak tree.

Sanford Police have not confirmed any details.

Jackson said he didn’t know the victim and wasn’t sure whether the man lived in the area or was visiting.

Smith said he was with the victim’s family at the hospital.