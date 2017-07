GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heartwarming photo shows a Greensboro police officer holding a man’s hand while he prays with him.

Keishawn Niblett took to Facebook Monday night to post the picture as a sign of encouragement for himself and others.

The post read, “This was so powerful…saw a officer praying for a civilian today…encouraged me to know that there is still hope for our society…”

The photo has more than 300 shares and 200 likes.