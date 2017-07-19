× Greensboro woman accused of leaving child in locked car for more than 8 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is accused of leaving her two-year-old child inside a locked car for more than eight hours, according to a press release.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of child endangerment at 4711 Sharon Donna Drive in Greensboro.

Following an investigation, Dimanche Kome was found to have left her two-year-old child strapped in a car seat and unattended in a locked vehicle from 11 p.m. on July 17 to 7:30 a.m. on July 18. She was intoxicated when the deputy arrived.

The father discovered the child at 7:30 a.m. and called authorities.

The child was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital and treated for dehydration.

Kome, 41, was later arrested and charged with child abuse. She is in the Guilford County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

