Golden retriever gives birth to green puppy

GOLSPIE, Scotland — A Scottish dog owner received quite the surprise when her golden retriever gave birth to nine puppies — and one came out mint green.

Rio gave birth to the pups last week, according to The Sun. Owner Louise Sutherland aptly named the green puppy Forest.

“It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn’t believe it,” Sutherland said.

The rare discoloration, which is only known to have ever happened three times, is caused when a bile pigment, billiverdin, mixes with the mother’s amniotic fluid. The amniotic fluid is the liquid that protects the puppies.

Sutherland says the color has already started to fade and is expected to be completely gone soon.

Meet Forest, the green puppy born to a golden retriever https://t.co/lhcDcIueQ5 pic.twitter.com/qtEn4cEtp1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 15, 2017