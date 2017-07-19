Goat yoga makes its way to the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A new fitness craze has made its way to the Piedmont Triad. Goat yoga. Yes, it’s real and according to those who have taken the class, it’s a hit.

Cathy Yonaitis, the owner of Unite Us Yoga and Therapeutics, says she was hesitant to give this nationwide trend a try.

“I was skeptical at first in the beginning about doing goat yoga because I felt like I wasn't being true to the practice,” Yonatis said.

She decided to add the goats to her practice after being pressured by Facebook fans.

“The first two classes sold out within the first two hours,” Yonaitis said.

She invited FOX8 to join in on her fifth ever goat yoga class at her studio in Guilford County, just north of Greensboro.

“It was awesome,” said Megan Horsley, who attended the class. “The goats roaming around and getting on the backs of us when we are doing yoga.”

Yonaitis says the goats lighten up advanced yogis and warm up beginners to the idea of trying yoga.

”Help people learn about it and realize how good it is for them,” Yonaitis said.

The goal is to make people smile and hopefully they will “Naaaa”-maste with the practice.

“It was definitely a nice ending to a rough day,” said Kelly Lewis, another class attendee.

Unite Us Yoga and Therapeutics is the only place offering goat in the Triad that FOX8 is aware of.

Yonaitis says the classes are so popular that she decided to buy her own goats after borrowing them from a friend for the first four classes. When they aren’t in class, the goats hang out in her backyard.

If you are interested in taking a class, there are some available in August. For more information, you can follow them on Facebook or go to uniteusyoga.com.