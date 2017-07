WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fatal crash closed a portion of South Main Street in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of South Main Street. Two vehicles were involved and one person is confirmed dead.

The road is expected to be closed until around noon.

