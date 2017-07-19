× Davidson County teen wanted for statutory rape

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for an 18-year-old Davidson County man who is wanted on statutory rape charges, according to a press release.

Authorities say between August and October of 2016, Tim Stanford Wells began a relationship with an underage girl. After an investigation, deputies charged him with rape and three counts of sex offense.

Wells was notified of the charges and made arrangements to turn himself in, but he failed to comply and is now on the run.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.