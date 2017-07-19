× Carolina Panthers announce Marty Hurney as interim GM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday announced that Marty Hurney will be the interim general manager of the team.

Hurney previously worked for the Panthers from 1998-2012, serving as general manager beginning in 2002. With Hurney as general manager, the Panthers made three playoff appearances, won an NFC championship, two NFC South titles, and played in two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl.

“Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim,” Panthers Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said. “He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I’m thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period.”

Hurney’s last two first-round draft choices as general manager – quarterback Cam Newton (No. 1 overall in 2011) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (No. 9 overall in 2012) – earned back-to-back NFL Rookie of the Year Awards. The Panthers became just the fourth team to have back-to-back offensive or defensive rookies of the year since the Associated Press started presenting the awards in 1967.

“I never lost my investment in and respect for this organization and the people inside it, from Jerry Richardson to Ron Rivera to a lot of the players in that locker room,” Hurney said. “I am excited about coming back and working towards success on the field, and helping identify and develop someone for the future

On Monday, the Panthers fired Dave Gettleman as general manager.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson told the Panthers official website. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The moves came less than two weeks before the Panthers training camp starts.

Gettleman had been the general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

#Panthers announce Marty Hurney as interim GM https://t.co/p2aahPzPYH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2017