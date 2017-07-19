Busy Greensboro street to get sidewalk improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s one of the busiest cut-throughs to downtown Greensboro.

“Traffic up here all of the time. They go pretty fast. Really fast,” said Carmen Delgado.

Delgado lives on Lovett Street and sees it firsthand from her front yard.

She’s been living there going on four years now. Like most living there, she notices something else that's missing.

“I do have a sidewalk and mostly this side has a little bit, but the people across the street don't have any,” Delgado said. “There’s a lot of people that walk around here you know.”

However, the city is planning to spend more than $400,000 to build sidewalks on both sides of Lovett Street, from West Florida Street to Freeman Mill Road.

With Peck Elementary School nearby, this is also a part of the Safe Routes to School project. It’s an initiative to help get students active.

“So this is sort of a congestion reduction for school time and also really public health. Helping students and parents walk to those schools,” said David Amstutz, City of Greensboro’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator.

Tuesday night, city council approved funding for the project. Work can start in about a month and will only take a few months to complete.

“If they are going to do it they better do it fast,” Delgado laughed.