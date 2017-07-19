Bariatric Nutrition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us have already tried every diet and exercise plan imaginable to try to lose weight. Sometimes, in spite of such diligent efforts, we may not be able to achieve long-term results by ourselves. In certain cases like these, bariatric surgery can serve as a tool in achieving significant, long-term weight loss. In addition, bariatric surgery can help patients achieve overall well-being by improving, and sometimes curing, other health issues such as diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea.

Individuals who are interested in learning more about weight loss surgery and getting started in the process are encouraged to attend one of Cone Health’s bariatric seminars. These seminars teach individuals in the community about their surgery options. We also include dietitians and psychologists in the program to help patients change their mindset about food, help them understand what a healthy eating plan looks like day-to-day, and get a better feel for how their lifestyle will change after surgery.

Once a weight loss surgery candidate is medically verified, dedicated bariatric program coordinators help guide the patients through insurance matters, refer and set additional medical appointments – such as psychological and nutritional counseling – offer additional pre-operative educational classes, and hold patient support groups so that patients are provided with a full support system.

Bariatric surgery can be an effective step toward losing weight and improving your entire well-being. Yet in order to be effective, it requires a full commitment toward a lifestyle change. If you are considering bariatric surgery, it is important to understand that this is not the easy way out – you will have to prepare and dedicate yourself mentally, physically and emotionally. Fortunately, Cone Health’s Bariatrics and Wellness Services utilizes a team approach – encompassing surgeons, nutritionists, and therapists – in order to educate and help individuals in the community achieve long-term weight loss and overall health improvement.

Spokesperson Background:

Leslie Williams is a registered dietitian at Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Management Center. Williams received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and foods from Appalachian State University in 2012, and a Master of Science in human nutrition at Winthrop University in 2013. She completed her internship at Lenoir Rhyne University in 2014.