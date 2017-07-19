8 escape boarding house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eight people are alive after a boarding house fire in Winston-Salem late Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire at the two-story home on East 14th Street, according to a press release.

The American Red Cross is currently helping the eight people who were displaced.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a tweet that there were no working smoke detectors or sprinklers in the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

