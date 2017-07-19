× 2 men charged with identity theft, fraud in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men face identity theft and fraud charges following an incident at a State Employees’ Credit Union ATM, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Bernal Yusney, 40, of Ramseur, and Rudy Mendez-Acosta, 33, of Texas, are each charged with identity theft and financial transaction card fraud.

On Monday at 2:13 a.m., officers came to the State Employees’ Credit Union ATM at 618 Rauhut St. in reference to suspicious activity.

A representative from the State Employees’ Credit Union called police saying that fraudulent transactions were occurring at the ATM and the video camera had been covered up.

When officers arrived, the two suspects ran from the scene and were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Both were placed in the Alamance County Jail under $150,000 secured bonds.

Anyone with any information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.