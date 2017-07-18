‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ tops expectations as sensational series ends

First off, I’m going to clear the air. I love the “Planet of the Apes” series — old and new. Always have, always will.

But, this movie was special.

In a day where reboots tend to look more like “The Mummy” than “Star Trek,” “The Planet of the Apes” series has reigned supreme — not just in the hearts of fans, but critically and in the box office.

Starting with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” in 2011, moving to “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in 2014 and ending with “War for the Planet of the Apes,” directors Matt Reeves and Rupert Wyatt laid out a near-perfect outline for a reboot.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” picks up five years after “Dawn.” Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his pack of genetically evolved apes have retreated into hiding in an attempt to escape war with humans. While hiding, the group is forced to uproot and Caesar leads the charge against the ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson).

The newest installation was intense, emotional, character-driven (or Ape-driven, if you will) and one of the best displays of CGI in film history.

Simply put, the “War for the Planet of the Apes” was visually stunning.

A perennial success both critically and at the box office, the movie grossed more than $56.5 million in North America over the weekend. Overall, the series has nabbed more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

THOUGHTS: The movie was beautiful, thought-provoking, perfectly-paced and entertaining. Although it is loaded with special effects, the film never once felt clunky. Truthfully, it’s hard to tell where reality ends and special effects begin.

I completely agree with Rottentomatoes‘ Tomatometer score of 95%.

