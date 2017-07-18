Violent explosion caught on camera on expressway in China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANGZHOU, China -- A violent explosion went off when a van hit a parked semi-trailer on an expressway near Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province early on Monday.

Nobody got hurt in the incident. Police are investigating the cause of the blast.

Surveillance footage shows the van hitting the semi-trailer parked on the shoulder of the expressway.

The expressway had to be closed down while firefighters were fighting the chemical fire on the van. Police video showed burned residues of paints and their containers on the van.

Initial inquiries showed that the semi-trailer was carrying steel products while the van was carrying paper and paints.

Samples of the paint were sent for laboratory investigation.