Video shows man allegedly throwing 2-year-old boy into oncoming traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before allegedly throwing the child into oncoming traffic.

Tracy Willner said she was driving home with her husband and daughter Friday night when she saw a man standing next to an intersection holding something in his arms, according to KKTV. When the light turned green, the man tossed it into the roadway.

That's when a small boy stood up.

Without hesitation, Willner jumped out of the car and ran to the boy.

"I grabbed the baby and just held him. He was soaking wet and crying. ... I'm just standing there in the rain holding the baby, screaming, 'Someone call 911, someone call 911,' because my phone was dead,” she said.

As others rushed to help the boy, Willner's husband and two other men chased the suspect and pinned him down until police showed up.

Police identified the suspect as Bryant Hickcox, 30, who they say is the toddler’s cousin.

Police reports say Hickcox called his cousin “the devil” before tossing him in front of the approaching cars.

Aside from scrapes and bruises, the 2-year-old is OK.