WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A powerful storm rolled through Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon, taking down multiple trees and power lines.

A tree fell on two vehicles on Westdale Avenue, which is southwest of downtown.

The Duke Energy outage map currently shows more than 5,400 customers without power.

It is unclear when power will be restored to all customers.

Tree fell on two vehicles on Westdale Ave. Nobody inside either of them. Calls for fallen trees continue to come in @myfox8 @fox8weather pic.twitter.com/9Hea41QGD0 — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) July 18, 2017

CAREFUL! Power lines down Spring & 2nd in #WSNC, reports of trees on cars and homes @myfox8 @fox8weather pic.twitter.com/Qve0M8nrGo — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) July 18, 2017