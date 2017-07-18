Police find decomposed human remains behind Winston-Salem apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after officers found human remains behind an apartment in Winston-Salem Monday night.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment at 100 Stagecoach Road after family reported not hearing from a 40-year-old woman. When family members got to the home, they noticed a window had been broken.

Upon arrival, officers found heavily decomposed human remains in the woodline behind the apartment.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The person's name will be released once identified and family members have been notified of the death.

The investigation is in the early stages. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español: (336) 728-3904.

.@cityofwspolice - suspicious death on Stagecoach Rd. Remains of possible victim - 40-year-old woman - found in woodline behind apartment pic.twitter.com/DMSGYBRScL — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) July 18, 2017