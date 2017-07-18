No fines issued for Lexington garbage violation despite fees being in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- As of July 1, the City of Lexington imposed a minimum $350 violation fee for garbage not placed in city containers.

However, the city is still being lenient.

“We’re trying to let them get a good handle on what the expectation is instead of just coming in and chopping people off at the knees,” City Manager Alan Carson said.

The city says the majority of people are compliant, but repeat offenders are the main concern.

The fee was imposed as a way to address maintaining the city’s appearance.

“As we’ve created the Depot District, we have the amphitheater, the splash park, we’re getting more and more visitors into our town and we want to set a good example,” Carson said.

The fee is also meant to address the overall safety of people who live in the city as well as garbage collection employees in the field.

“Lexington has made a huge investment with automated garbage collection for 20 years and automated means one man, one truck,” Public Services Manager Dirk Apt said.

Apt says when employees have to leave the truck to remove bagged garbage outside of the container, it poses a health risk, but it also becomes an inefficient process in terms of meeting the city’s goals for automation.

Even though the city has not fined customers, violation notices have been distributed.

“We’ve tagged probably 800 cans,” Apt said. “It’s all about education, especially early on.”

Carson says people can expect warnings before being given a fine, but he does anticipate imposing the fee at some point in the future.

Improving Lexington’s appearance is one of city council’s 2017-2018 goals.