Man shot outside Greensboro hotel room

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a hotel room in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to InTown Suites, located at 1200 Lanada Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a third-floor room.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are currently canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.