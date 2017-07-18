Man shot, killed in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Greensboro late Monday evening, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 2000 block of Byrd Street around 10:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Dennis Logan suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Logan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say a motive and suspect are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.