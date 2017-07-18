× Man drowns at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man drowned at High Rock Lake in Davidson County Tuesday, according to Sheriff David Grice.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Roy Coppley Road shortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a drowning.

The victim’s body was recovered at about 3:15 p.m.

Grice said the victim was a 69-year-old man from out of state.

The man went swimming and friends saw him go under the water and not come back up, Grice said. The man’s friends called 911.

The victim’s name has not been released.