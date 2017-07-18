Man builds massive 300,000-gallon swimming pool in his backyard

ALBERTA, Canada — A Canadian man built the perfect summer hangout for him and his family with a massive 300,000-gallon pool — and it’s all in his backyard.

Jerry and Marina Leussink installed the 90-foot pool in 2013, according to Wide Open County. The pool, which is as deep as 14 feet in some areas, also includes a shallow section and a 30-millimeter poly liner for children’s safety.

The pool stays clean with chlorine and a large pumping system, which the Leussinks help maintain.

A Youtube video gives a first-hand look at the pool and all of the farm’s amenities: