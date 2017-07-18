× Man accused of leading Carroll, Surry deputies on chase, ramming sheriff’s vehicles

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is a accused of leading deputies in Carroll County, Virginia, and Surry County on a chase and ramming multiple sheriff’s vehicles, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Buddy Allen Hawks, 43, of Mount Airy, is charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no valid operator’s license and multiple traffic summons in Virginia. He was additionally charged in North Carolina with with five counts of assault law enforcement with a weapon, five counts of property damage, flee to elude police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday shortly before 10 p.m., a Carroll County deputy saw a black Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on Chances Creek Road in the Fancy Gap area with only one headlight, only one taillight and a broken windshield.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at the Kangaroo Express on Chances Creek Road. The vehicle made a U-turn and got on Interstate 77 southbound.

Carroll County deputies pursued the vehicle to the Surry County line, where Surry County deputies took over the chase, with Carroll County deputies continuing to follow behind.

The chase ended on Little Warrior Trail, which is a dead end road. When the vehicle reached the end of the road, a passenger in the vehicle got out and tried to run but was apprehended.

Hawks began to ram numerous Surry County and Carroll County sheriff’s vehicles with the Nissan, according to the release. A Taser was used to stop him.

Hawks was taken into custody and placed in the Surry County Jail.