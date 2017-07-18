× Man accused of fatally stabbing brother over video game

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after his brother stabbed him after an argument about video games.

At about 5:46 p.m. Friday, 24-year-old David Ramirez approached his brother Felipe Barajas Ramirez, 28, in their apartment and said he wanted to play video games.

But Felipe declined and said he was watching television.

An argument escalated to a fight and Ramirez was stabbed by a 4-inch folding knife that Felipe was fiddling with before the altercation, court documents say.

Felipe’s girlfriend saw the blood and called 911.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Felipe is charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set a cash bond for Felipe at $750,000.