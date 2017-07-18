× Infamous 86-year-old jewel thief arrested once again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An infamous 86-year-old jewel thief was arrested again Monday night for stealing nearly $83 worth of items from a Walmart.

Doris Payne was arrested on theft by shoplifting charges after she tried to stuff items from the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments into her purse and a Walmart shopping bag, FOX 5 reports. Payne was arrested while wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

Payne’s mugshots span more than six decades of her life. She has been arrested all across the country, including in Charlotte.

She rarely spends long periods of time in jail because of her health.

All of the stolen items were returned to Walmart and Payne was taken to the City of Chamblee Jail.