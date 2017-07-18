× Greensboro police investigating suspicious death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently investigating a death which may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, according to a news release.

At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 1615 Freeman Mill Road after an adult female was found deceased inside the residence.

The woman’s body has no obvious signs of trauma, but based on other circumstances which cannot be disclosed at this point, police are treating this case as if it may be a homicide, the release said.

Officers are currently canvassing the area asking for information. Detectives are following up on some preliminary leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.