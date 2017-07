Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro late Monday evening, according to a press release.

Officers went to 2123 Byrd St. around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.