Future Emergency Response Heroes Camp held in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- On the surface, it looks like a group of youngsters are loading up on a boat to have a fun afternoon on High Rock Lake.

Rising ninth-grader Serina Sigmon is a part of the group.

"We go 50 mph and have fun," Serina said.

But the boat ride has a purpose. Thirteen sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders are a part of the Future Emergency Response Heroes Camp.

Becky Daley is the associate dean at Davidson County Community College's School of Workforce, Continuing Education and Academic Support. Her experience tells her that fire and police have a tough time finding folks that want to take on the responsibility of being a first responder.

"Volunteerism has decreased," Daley said. "We also want to interest these kids to become a professional firefighter or law enforcement officer."

Every day this week, Davidson County Community College will take the group to different fire and police agencies in Davidson County. At the end of the week, organizers hope the youngsters will become inspired and pursue a career in emergency services.

"I like to visit the different fire stations and riding the fire trucks," Serina said.

Along with learning about police and fire careers, the group also picks up safety training like how to use a fire extinguisher and CPR.

"I figure it would be good to learn first-aid," seventh-grader Trace Akers said. "I do a lot of hunting out in the woods."

Davidson County Community College will post information about the 2018 Future Emergency Response Heroes Camp on its website at the end of the fall. Registration for the 2018 camp will follow in February 2018.