Burlington mom says recent sexual assault is not the first at camp for kids with disabilities

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A 9-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp for kids with disabilities. Burlington police say the incident happened at North Park Pool Monday afternoon. They’ve charged a 17-year-old fellow camp goer with the assault.

Someone told police that the 17-year-old made some kind of sexual contact with the 9-year-old in a locker room. Both were attending Camp Green Leaves.

Mollissie Peterson says this is not the first time a kid at the camp was sexually assaulted. She claims her son was sexually assaulted five years ago by the same person accused of the assault Monday.

“Here is your child that has gone through all sorts of struggles. They already have a disability. The world has counted against them, then they have to go through that,” Peterson said.

Burlington police confirmed an incident involving two minors did happen around that time.

“They let it happen with the same child, the same kid. The same one,” Peterson said.

Peterson say she chose not to press charges on the alleged attacker five years ago.

“That child was a child with disabilities like my own child, it was hard as a parent to separate that,” Peterson said.

She did contact Disability Rights North Carolina. It did an investigation. According to a document given to Peterson, it found the camp did not provide proper supervision during her son’s attack and also lacked policy and procedures of supervision for all campers.

The City of Burlington and the police department say they came together to address those issues five years ago.

Peterson believes it was the Parks and Rec department who made the mistake of letting her son’s alleged attacker come back to camp.

“I think people who are in Parks and Rec, there should be some responsibility because he had no reason to be there. No reason,” Peterson said.

Peterson did say that she believed the city made some kind of agreement with disability rights about not allowing people with violent or sexual tenancies into the camp. The city however said they were not aware of any agreement.

The 17-year-old, charged with a first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor, was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

He had his first court appearance Tuesday. He will be back at the courthouse again on Aug. 2.