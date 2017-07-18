Baby born after woman hit in head by lightning dies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The baby boy born after his pregnant mother was struck by lightning in late June has died, WBBH reports.

Meghan Davidson, 26, and her mother were walking on June 30 when Davidson was hit in the head by lightning.

Davidson, who was just seven days away from her due date, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At the hospital, doctors rushed to deliver her the boy, named Owen, in hopes of avoiding further complications.

A friend of the family said the baby died just two weeks later on July 12.

Davidson is currently recovering and out of the hospital.

Very sad news to report from this past week: https://t.co/n9sP2pOwvj — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) July 16, 2017