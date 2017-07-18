× Arrest made in fatal shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem that happened on July 8, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Kenya Lamont Eaton Jr., 26, is charged with general murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police came to the 500 block of West 24½ Street at 5:16 p.m. on July 8 and found 31-year-old Terah Dante Howell suffering from a gunshot wound. Howell was taken to the hospital and later died.

Following an investigation, Eaton was arrested at the Forsyth County Detention Center Tuesday evening. Eaton is being held with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.